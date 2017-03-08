× Former Wake Forest great Tim Duncan chosen for College Basketball Hall of Fame

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Former Wake Forest star Tim Duncan is heading to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, My San Antonio reports.

The induction ceremony, which is on Nov. 19, will also include Winston-Salem State University’s Cleo Hill, Duke’s Jay Williams, Gonzaga’s John Stockton, Indiana’s Scott May Perdue’s Rick Mount, Creighton’s Paul Silas and former Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan.

Duncan attended Wake Forest University from 1993 to 1997, leading the Demon Deacons to four NCAA tournaments. He won two ACC Player of the Year awards, three NABC Defense Player of the Year awards.

Duncan retired in 2016 with five NBA titles, 15 All-NBA Team selections, 15 All-Defensive Team honors, two NBA MVP awards, three NBA Finals MVP awards and a 1,072-438 regular season record.

In his NBA career, he averaged 19 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.17 blocks.

Tim Duncan is the all-time Spurs leader in:

Points: 26,496

Rebounds: 15,091

Blocks: 3,020

Games: 1,392