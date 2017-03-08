BBB: Scams you are most likely to fall for

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The IRS scam may be the most-reported scam to the Better Business Bureau but it's not the one most victims fall for.

"Our numbers can tell us who is falling for [which scam] and how much they are losing but it doesn't say why," said Lechelle Yates, with the Better Business Bureau of Central North Carolina, which has come out with a list of the riskiest scams.

"We can't really say why, but the younger you are, the more likely you are to actually fall for a scam," Yates said. "The older you are, the less likely you are to fall for the scam but the more money you are likely to lose."

The top five scams people are most likely to fall for are:

Home improvement scams Fake checks and money order scams Employment scams Online purchase scams Advance fee loan scams

While the employment scam tricks you into paying upfront fees for training on a new job, the home improvement scam steals money from people after promising to do a job.

"The home improvement scam is when someone shows up to do maybe some tree work or they have some extra asphalt and they will do part of the job and take all of the money, or they take all of the money upfront and do none of the work," Yates said. "These con men are salesmen, they are good at convincing you of what they are saying and getting your money."

To learn more about the riskiest scams, visit bbb.org.