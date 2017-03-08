× Amazon down? Users reporting issues with order status page

Update: The issue was resolved at 4:58 p.m. ET.

Previous story:

Amazon customers are currently reporting issues viewing their completed or active orders, according posts on social media and the website downdetector.com.

Users attempting to view the status of their order are seeing an error message that reads:

“There’s a problem displaying some of your orders right now. If you don’t see the order you’re looking for, try refreshing this page, or click “View order details” for that order.”

According to a customer service agent, Amazon is completing “server maintenance” and the upgrade should be completed “within the next hour.” Once the upgrade has been completed, customers will be able to see their orders.

The issue appears to be impacting customers across the U.S. and Canada.

Over 1,000 people have reported Amazon as “down” on the website downdetector.com.

Customers first reported the issues saround 4 p.m. ET. According to Amazon’s estimate, the issue should be resolved around 5 p.m ET.