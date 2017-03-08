8-year-old boy says ‘angels’ helped him lift car off dad’s body

SUGAR CITY, Idaho — Thanks to what he describes as “angels,” an 8-year-old Idaho boy was able to jack up a car and rescue his father after the vehicle fell on him.

On July 30, Stephen Parker and his sons, 17-year-old Mason and 8-year-old J.T., were working on a car in their backyard, EastIdahoNews reports. While Stephen was under the car adjusting the axle, the Toyota Prius fell on top of him.

Mason had already gone inside after cutting his hand, so Stephen turned to J.T.

“I yelled to J.T. on the other side of the car, ‘Jack it up quick! Jack it up quick!’” Stephen said. “I couldn’t move at all. I was totally trapped, and then I passed out. It was all in his hands, and I thought, ‘This is it. There’s no way he can jack up this car because it took my 17-year-old son and I both to jack it up the first time.”

Little J.T, who weighs around 50 pounds, adjusted the jack and began pumping. Slowly, the car began to rise.

After removing the car, J.T. ran to get his older brother, who called 911.

Parker was airlifted to a local hospital and had 13 broken ribs, but suffered no internal damage.

When asked about the experience, J.T. said he gives all of the credit to “angels” for giving him strength.