× Winston-Salem council approves new shopping center

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new shopping center is in the works in Winston-Salem, just minutes down the road from Hanes Mall.

Winston-Salem City Council members approved a revised version of the project Monday night, after hearing from people who live nearby about what the growth could mean for neighborhood traffic.

The future shopping center will stretch north from the intersection of Burke Mill Road and Griffith Road to Frontis Street and west to the train tracks running parallel to Stratford, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

The 11-acre property will be filled with more than 111,000 square feet of retail space, but there’s no word yet on what businesses could be coming to the shopping center. The city estimates the project could bring in 300 to 400 permanent jobs.

The revised version of the plan moves development away from the busy Stratford Road. The southwest corner of the property will be a dedicated green space.

But residents who live south of Burke Mill Road say that street is also a big concern. The shops future will face the road and a parking lot behind it, and the main entrance and exit will bring cars through the Burke Mill Road.

City council members agreed to do a traffic study on the area to come up with ideas for easing congestion. The developer also proposed widening parts of Burke Mill and Griffith roads to accommodate the growth.

The city did not give a start date for the project or a timeline for construction.

.@CityofWS approved development of a new shopping center, just minutes from Hanes Mall. Get a first look at the property live at 7 @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/nX6A8uGzDO — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) March 7, 2017