Video: Daycare worker accused of pushing 4-year-old girl down stairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. -- A newly installed surveillance camera captured a daycare worker pushing a 4-year-old girl down a set of stairs and into a wall.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on March 3 at the Child Care of the Future Daycare Center in Pennsylvania, CBS Philly reports. The surveillance camera was installed just minutes before the assault.

In the video, 52-year-old Sarah Gable violently pushes the little girl down the stairs before looking up at the camera.

Shawayne Tavares was watching the cameras Friday evening when she witnessed the moment.

“It still hurts me, just seeing the video. When I saw it air I was just like wow. It still hurts,” Tavares said. “The little girl was just really shaken up. Her eyes were literally like ‘help me.'”

Since the video was released, Gable has been fired and charged with simple assault and child endangerment.

Parents were notified of the assault via a letter and the little girl has returned to the daycare center.