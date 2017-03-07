× Surveillance video captures assault and kidnapping in NC, authorities looking for victim

The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a woman they believe was beaten and kidnapped, according to WLOS.

They say they got a report of a possible kidnapping at 5:40 p.m. Monday night. Once deputies got to the scene, they were able to review two pieces of surveillance video, showing what unfolded.

In the video, you can see a woman jump from a car, and run toward a house. You can also see a man chasing after her. When he catches her, you can see him punch and kick the victim before forcing her back into the car.

Another man gets out of the car and gets the woman’s shoes, which fell off as she was trying to run away.

Click here for more information, including a description of the woman and the vehicle.