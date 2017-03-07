× Reidsville man charged with breaking into grandpa’s home

RUFFIN, N.C. — A Reidsville man is charged with breaking into his grandfather’s home and stealing various items, according to a press release.

On Sunday, Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputies went to 1473 Guerrant Springs Road in reference to a break-in and theft. Upon arrival, deputies learned someone entered into Dennis Strader’s residence through the basement window and stole a safe containing various items.

During the course of the investigation, an eyewitness linked Strader’s grandson, 22-year-old Joshua Bryan Clark, and 23-year-old Elizabeth Ann Turner with the crime.

The duo was located and the safe was discovered in a wooded area of Pearson Cemetery Road.

Clark and Turner were charged with breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen property.

Clark was placed in the Rockingham County jail on a $23,500 secured bond. Turner was placed in Rockingham County jail on a $5,000 secured bond.