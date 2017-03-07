× Pedestrian struck by vehicle on I-40 Bus. in Winston-Salem; westbound lanes shut down

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on westbound Interstate 40 Business Tuesday night, according to Winston-Salem police.

The accident happened near the Silas Creek Parkway exit at about 7:20 p.m.

According to the NCDOT, all westbound lanes of Business 40 are currently shut down.

Forsyth County EMS said at least one person was taken to a local hospital but could provide no further details.

NCDOT estimates that the westbound lanes will be closed until about 9:30 p.m.