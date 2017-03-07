New details on break-ins involving former Greensboro police officer, High Point park ranger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- We now know more about a months-long investigation involving agencies from across the Piedmont that put four men behind bars.

Investigators are connecting them with thousands of dollars’ worth of John Deere equipment stolen.

One of those men, William White, is a former Greensboro police officer.

White is charged with possession of stolen property and obtaining property by false pretense.

Jeffrey Strickland Jr. is also behind bars. He’s a former City of High Point Parks ranger and officer with Greensboro police from 2010 to 2013.

Christopher Strickland and Jeffrey Strickland Sr. are also in an Alamance County jail.

For the owners of Scott’s Tractor and Equipment Company in Reidsville, it has been a very frustrating several months.

Roughly $44,000 in equipment was stolen from their business back in August, which includes three John Deere and Bob Cat riding lawn mowers

“John Deere dealerships are a common target with break-ins and larcenies with certain things they have,” said Lt. Shannon Coates, with Reidsville police.

While the owners didn't want to go on camera, they say since they have been opened that they have been broken into more than 25 times.

Insurance covers a lot of the loss, but they've spent about $30,000 in deductibles for their stolen equipment.

“One of the initial points of our case is going to an intel meeting and putting some information out there and then it opened the door even more for us,” Coates said.

After recovering one of the stolen Scott's Tractor's mower's in Durham, investigators noticed similar crimes in Burlington and in Forsyth and Randolph counties.

“It could've taken a few more weeks down the road if we didn't get together amongst the agencies,” Coates said.

No word on a motive, but Reidsville police did tell us that they have come across some new information in this case and there could be more arrests and more charges to come.