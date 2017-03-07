In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Airbnb in North Carolina, the hardest working cities in the state and Exxon Mobile's investment in the United States.
Money Matters: Airbnb in NC, hardests working NC cities and more
-
Money Matters: Uber expanding in NC, Verizon’s coverage and more
-
Money Matters: Solar energy in NC, the Charlotte Hornets team value and more
-
Money Matters with Jane King: NC technology scene, Dakota Pipeline and more
-
Money Matters: AT&T’s unlimited plan, NAACP’s ban in NC and more
-
Money Matters: AT&T bringing jobs back to US, plans for NC theme park and more
-
-
Money Matters: Small business in NC, market reaction to Trump’s speech and more
-
Money Matters with Jane King: Amazon wind farm, Dollar General and more
-
Minimum wage going up in 21 states, 22 cities; NC not included
-
NC bill withholds state funding from immigration sanctuary cities
-
In the Trump years, California is set to lead on climate change
-
-
Suspected money jar thief caught in Mebane
-
Verizon plotting takeover of cable company Charter
-
Money Matters: The impact of boycotting