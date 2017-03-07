Jimmy Buffett to open string of Margaritaville retirement communities

Singer Jimmy Buffett has announced a string of Margaritaville retirement communities inspired by his popular song “Margaritaville.”

Latitude Margaritaville will open its first community in Daytona Beach, Florida, ABC News reports.

“Inspired by the legendary music and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett, your new home in paradise features exciting recreation, unmatched dining and FINtastic nightlife. With Minto’s 60 years of experience developing award-winning, master-planned communities and building quality homes for over 80,000 families, innovative new homes are a given,” the Latitude Margaritaville website says.

The Daytona Beach branch, which is expected to open in late 2017, will be priced in the low 200,000s to $350,000.

“It was very important to us to make this as obtainable as possible,” he said. “We have over 10,000 registrations in two weeks. It’s just been amazing.”

To register, residents have to be “55 or better.”