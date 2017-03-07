× Here’s how to get free pancakes at IHOP on Tuesday

In celebration of National Pancake Day, IHOP is giving away free short stacks of pancakes on Tuesday.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., International House of Pancakes will give away free short stacks of its original buttermilk pancakes. Select locations will offer extended hours until 10 p.m.

A short stack of three pancakes typically costs around $4.79.

In return, IHOP asks participants to make a donation to its charitable partners, which includes Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Since 2006, the California-based company has raised more than $24 million for charity.

“Year after year, we look forward to celebrating with our guests and fans, and are amazed by their generosity,” IHOP President Darren Rebelez said in a news release. “Every pancake served on IHOP National Pancake Day has a purpose, and every penny raised goes a long way in making a meaningful, and lasting, impact on so many kids and families in our communities.”

