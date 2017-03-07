‘Gruesome scene’: NC teen charged with murder after allegedly decapitating mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina teen was charged with murder after deputies say he decapitated his mother Monday afternoon, WTVD reports.

The Franklin County Sheriff's deputies went to a home on Morgan Drive in Franklin County around 12:45 p.m. after 18-year-old Oliver Funez called to report the crime. When they arrived, Funez walked out of the house holding his mother's head in one hand and what appeared to be a butcher knife in the other.

Sheriff Kent Winstead described the house as a "gruesome scene."

Inside the home, deputies found 35-year-old Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado dead. Two young girls were also discovered in the home but were unharmed. A fourth child was at school.

Additional information about the incident is unknown.

Funez has been charged with first-degree murder.