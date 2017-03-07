× Foot chase with naked man leads to arrest in Greensboro double-shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A foot chase involving a naked suspect Tuesday led to an arrest in a double-shooting last week, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Damian Dequnn Bennett, 22, is charged with assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill, two counts of possession of a firearm by felon, discharge into occupied vehicle causing serious injury, discharging a firearm in city limits, trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of a stolen firearm.

The shooting happened at the Great Stops, located at 2410 E. Market St., at about 4 a.m. on March 1.

Police found out about the shooting when two victims arrived at Moses Cone Hospital. One victim was treated and released and the other remains in the hospital in stable but serious condition, the release said.

On Tuesday at about 1 p.m., police located Bennett at the Red Roof Inn, located at 2101 W. Meadowview Road, and a foot chase ensued outside the hotel. According to the release, Bennett was naked at the time of the chase and his capture.

The investigation indicates that the shooting followed a domestic dispute between Bennett and his girlfriend, the release said.

Police have not released the names of the victims.