Florida man held girlfriend for 2 weeks, raped her and used pliers to rip her nails off

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man held his girlfriend against her will for two weeks, drugged her, raped her and used pliers to rip her nails off because she left a purse he bought her in an Uber.

Evan Xavier Little, 25, was arrested on Sunday after the girl reported the incident to Miami Beach police because she “feared for her safety,” according to the Miami Herald.

The girl told police Little became mad with her after she left a purse he bought her in an Uber in late January. That’s when he began hitting her with his fists and a suitcase.

When she tried to leave the apartment, Little grabbed her hair and began choking her.

He then used pliers and pulled some of the acrylic nails off her and beat her with a golf club.

For nearly two weeks, Little held her in the apartment and threatened to hurt her if she left. He also drugged her and “had non-consensual sex with her,” a police report said.

Little was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and sexual battery.