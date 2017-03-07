× 4 teens arrested for Davidson County breaking and entering after police chase

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Four teenagers were arrested after leading police on a chase from Davidson County into Winston-Salem Monday afternoon, according to a press release.

Around 1 p.m., deputies received information about a suspicious vehicle in the Ledford area of Davidson County. When authorities got to the area, they quickly located the vehicle and attempted to stop it.

The vehicle ran from deputies and a chase ensued.

Deputies chased the teenagers from Davidson County into the Winston-Salem city limits, eventually stopping them at 15th Street and Cleveland Avenue with the assistance of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Winston-Salem police.

After they stopped, the suspects tried to run away but were quickly apprehended.

Three suspects were identified as Isaiah Patterson, 16, Jalen Albright, 16, and Jadakiss Hall, 16. The fourth suspect was identified as a 14-year-old juvenile.

All four were returned to Davidson County.

After a follow-up investigation, Davidson County detectives discovered the teens were also involved in a breaking and entering at 679 Bonnie Regan Road in Davidson County. They are also suspects in several other breaking and enterings in Thomasville and Guilford County.

The three were taken to the Davidson County jail on a $50,000 secured bond.

Additional charges are expected to be filed.