Watch Live: ‘Omen of the impending birth’ found in April the giraffe’s bedding

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe continues to get closer to giving birth at a New York zoo.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville began streaming Thursday, Feb. 23 on YouTube, showing April the giraffe preparing to give birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit.”

“What this has done is pulled an educational tool away from tens of millions of individuals. … You have harmed the species’ survival more than you could ever recognize,” a zoo official said on a Facebook live video after the takedown.

April’s fans have stayed loyal to the live stream, waiting for the big moment. As of about 9:10 a.m. Monday, there were more than 33,000,000 people watching.

The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth, PIX11 reports.

The Animal Adventure Park posted an evening update on Sunday, saying April is showing an “omen of the impending birth.”

The post reads:

What many are calling an omen of the impending birth; the face and neck of a young giraffe appeared in the bedding this afternoon. Pretty neat if you ask us! April was reportedly on edge this afternoon during veterinary examination. This evening, keeper report suggests a bit more calm now.

There is a significant amount of belly movement and tail raising. Appetite is notably strong also.

All around, we are all happy with her progress and continued condition. Of course, we are also ready for the next phase in this journey – but truly enjoying the moment.