UNC junior forward Justin Jackson wins ACC Player of the Year

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC junior forward Justin Jackson is the 2017 Atlantic Coast Conference’s Player of the Year, according to GoHeels.

Jackson helped lead the Tar Heels to the ACC regular-season title, which included a 26-6 overall record.

Jackson is the Tar Heels leading scorer, averaging 18.3 points per game. He leads Carolina in three-pointers with 85, is second in assists with 84 and fourth in rebounds with a 4.7 average.

The forward also earned All-ACC first team honors with Wake Forest’s John Collins, Notre Dame’s Bonzie Colson, Duke’s Luke Kennard, and Louisville’s Donovan Mitchell.

“It’s an honor and a blessing by my God,” Jackson told GoHeels. “My teammates are a huge part of this award and I can’t thank my coaches and them enough.”

Jackson scored 20 or more points 16 times this season.

The Tar Heels’ next game is March 9 in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

