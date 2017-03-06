Trinity man collected three of Thomasville’s first four fire trucks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRINITY, N.C. -- One Trinity man has quite the collection.

John Holton collected three of Thomasville’s first four fire trucks. He has engine No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 while the city still has engine No.1.

Holton has had a fascination since he was a kid. He was on his way home from school in 1956 when he saw engine No. 4 at the station on the day it arrived.

Several years ago, he set out to track down and purchase the old trucks in hopes of one day donating them back to the city for a museum.

He says very few cities in the country would have their first four fire engines.