Surry County Schools looking for school bus drivers

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- Surry County Schools is facing a problem that a lot of school systems in North Carolina are trying to manage.

"It can cause us to park a bus either in the morning or afternoon which will delay students getting home or arriving to school because we can’t find the able bodies qualified to drive our school buses,” Surry County Schools Transportation Director Rodney Hardy said.

Hardy says they have five positions open right now. But Surry County Schools is really in need of substitute drivers.

"We can’t live without them. They make a huge difference and it would cripple us if we didn’t have those folks,” Hardy said.

The school system is looking for at least 25 backup drivers. Right now Surry County is relying on staff members to fill in the gaps so that its fleet of over 100 buses can keep moving.

"If you take a coach that has to teach during the day and then drive a bus before they get to school and then have to go coach that night, you are talking about a 16-hour day and get up and repeat that again,” Hardy said.

Surry County Schools is holding a three-day school bus driving class this week. But this class will not fill all of the school bus openings. To sign up for future classes, call Surry County Schools at (336) 396-8211.