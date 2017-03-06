Spartans to play for Southern Conference title, NCAA berth

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Top-seeded UNC-Greensboro (25-8) will take on third seed East Tennessee State (26-7) in the championship game of the Southern Conference tournament Monday at 7 p.m. at the U.S. Cellular Center.
If UNCG wins, it goes to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2001, when upperclassmen named Diante Baldwin, R.J. White, Marvin Smith and Jordy Kuiper were learning their A-B-Cs in elementary school.
Baldwin scored 14 of his team-high 22 points in the decisive second half, as the Spartans held off fifth-seeded Wofford 77-73 in the SoCon semifinals Sunday night.
With a win, UNCG earns a berth in the NCAA tournament.
Read more: Greensboro News & Record
