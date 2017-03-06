South Davidson High School holds campaign to replace ‘R’ word with respect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON, N.C. -- One Davidson County high school is taking a step towards ending discrimination and making everyone feel included.

The school is embracing a Special Olympics initiative called "Spread the Word to End the Word."

They are urging students to sign a pledge that they will replace the "R" word (retarded) with another "R" word: Respect."Respect. Much bigger. Much nicer. And it's so much more accepting," said junior Maria Smith. "It means a lot to me because I have a twin sister with Down Syndrome and so it was really moving to see Stoner-Thomas School kids here and the interaction with them and us and dancing and them eating here it's just truly amazing."

Learn more about the "Spread the Word" campaign here.

