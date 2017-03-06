Reporter attacked by man in mask during live broadcast

NEW YORK — A reporter in New York was broadcasting live when a man in a hockey mask interrupted the shot and began to attack him.

CeFaan Kim, of WABC, was approached by the masked man while doing a live shot. The man put his arm around the reporter and demands he is shown on camera.

When the camera pans up, the suspect gets mad.

“Put the camera on me! What’s up! What’s up!” he said.

Kim tries to get away, but the two begin to struggle while the masked man repeatedly asks, “What’s up?” He then pushes Kim to the ground, PEOPLE reports.

Kim posted video of the incident on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

“This is the man who attacked me last night during a live broadcast,” Kim wrote in the post. “If anyone has seen him around please give the 7th precinct a call.”

This is the man who attacked me last night during a live broadcast. If anyone has seen him around please give the 7th precinct a call. pic.twitter.com/enkqQe0mxC — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 4, 2017

Kim took to Facebook Saturday morning to describe the situation and thank people for their kind words.

“Thank you to everyone who was concerned about my well-being,” Kim wrote. “Guy totally snuck up on me. He wouldn’t get off me so I shoved him off and then he pushed me to the ground. Thank you to my crew and the random stranger who kept us separated and calmed me down in the heat of the moment… because I’m not gonna lie… when someone puts their hands on you, it’s hard not to get amped up.”