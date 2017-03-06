× NC man accused of shooting father to death

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of shooting and killing his father Saturday night, WTVD reports.

The shooting allegedly happened around 10 p.m. when 37-year-old Evan Thomas Lee fatally shot his father, 68-year-old James Russell Lee.

Deputies said the shooting is believed to have stemmed from a family argument.

Additional details about the incident are unknown.

Lee was sentenced to probation for communicating threats in 2014, according to court records.

Evan Lee has been charged with murder.

Lee is currently being held in the Johnston County jail without bond. He is expected to appear in court Monday morning.