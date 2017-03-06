In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses AT&T's plan to bring jobs back to the US, plans for a new North Carolina theme park and more.
Money Matters: AT&T bringing jobs back to US, plans for NC theme park and more
-
Money Matters: Verizon, Sears drops Trump line and more
-
Money Matters: Amazon changes, Corning adding jobs and more
-
Money Matters with Jane King: Jobs report, Lowe’s and more
-
Money Matters: Lowe’s cutting jobs, UPS drone delivery service and more
-
Money Matters: AT&T’s unlimited plan, NAACP’s ban in NC and more
-
-
Money Matters: Solar energy in NC, the Charlotte Hornets team value and more
-
Money Matters with Jane King: Amazon wind farm, Dollar General and more
-
Money Matters with Jane King: NC technology scene, Dakota Pipeline and more
-
Money Matters: New Bojangles in Winston-Salem, Lowe’s hiring spree and more
-
Money Matters: Greensboro business development, Stock Market numbers and more
-
-
Money Matters: Uber expanding in NC, Verizon’s coverage and more
-
Money Matters with Jane King: NC’s solar power workforce, self-serve beer and wine and more
-
Money Matters: Humana pulling Obamacare, Lowe’s investing in 3D company and more