Mom accused of burning 2-month-old child with cigarettes

AUSTIN, Ind. — A woman is accused of burning her 2-month-old child with cigarettes while she was intoxicated, WDRB reports.

Latisha Kloosterman, 28, of Austin, is charged with neglect of a dependent.

On Jan. 31, Kloosterman called the grandmother of the 2-month-old and said the child would not stop crying.

When the grandmother and Kloosterman’s brother arrived at the home, Kloosterman was allegedly very intoxicated.

The grandmother took the child from Kloosterman’s arms and noticed burn marks on the child’s neck.

According to the probable cause affidavit recently obtained by WDRB, officers saw “severe round burn marks on [the child’s] neck, which appeared to be from a cigarette or cigarette ash.” Police believe Kloosterman did not even know she had burned the child, WDRB reports.

Officers found a large, half-empty bottle of vodka on the kitchen counter. A portable breath test indicated Kloosterman’s blood alcohol level was .177.

Kloosterman was taken into custody and placed in the Scott County Detention Center.