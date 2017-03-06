Kids, school teacher save mom’s life in Randolph County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRINITY, N.C. -- Two kids saved their mother’s life with the help of a school teacher.

Last Monday, teenagers Sidney and Styles Hedgecock, were on their way to school. Styles was in the passenger seat, Sidney was in the backseat and their mom was driving.

“I was doing my makeup and I noticed she started going off the road. Her head was back,” Sidney said.

Sidney, 17, and Styles, 16, jumped into action.

The kids took over the wheel. They were just approaching their school, Trinity High, and navigated the van into the parking lot.

They took off their mom’s seat belt and placed her on the ground.

The two performed CPR and called out for help. A school administrator called 911, while teacher Rob Shore took over with chest compressions.

“My first thought running up, I can still see it very clearly, was, 'Oh no, oh no.' Because this was a very serious situation. As a dad myself and seeing these two kids trying to revive their mom, my parental instincts kind of kicked in. And it was very intense. It was nothing that any kid should ever have to see or go through. But these kids were outstanding in the way they handled this whole thing,” Shore said.

The kids told FOX8 their mother was hospitalized for three days and is doing much better.

“I keep thinking of it again and again, and just thinking of other ways it could've happened. It could've been a lot worse and I'm glad it happened the way it did,” Styles said.