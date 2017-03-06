× Greensboro police officer accused of break-in, larceny at Reidsville store

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Greensboro police officer was charged in connection with stealing more than $44,000 worth of items from a Reidsville lawn mower store, according to a press release.

On Aug. 22, 2016, Reidsville police went to Scott’s Tractor located at 2019 Freeman Drive in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, they learned that three John Deer and five zero-turn riding lawn mowers were stolen. In total, the items were worth $44,035.75.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office recovered one of the lawn mowers and contacted Reidsville police. During the investigation, William White, 32, of Pleasant Garden was identified as one of the suspects.

Detectives later learned of similar incidents under investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Police Department which helped further the investigation.

On Monday, Reidsville police arrested White in connection with the break-in and larceny.

White was charged with possession of stolen property and obtaining property by false pretense.

He was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.