Greensboro hosts rail safety meeting on Monday

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The City of Greensboro is hosting a rail safety meeting called "Operation Greensboro Safe Crossing" Monday evening.

The event, which begins at 6 p.m., will "deploy strategies designed to better information and educate the community on safe crossing practices, better identify areas acceptable for safe crossing and proactively monitor the rails for violators and to reinforce safe practices."

The meeting will be held at East Market Street Seventh-Day Adventist Church located at 1804 E. Market St.