ETSU defeats UNCG in Southern Conference championship game

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — East Tennessee State defeated UNC-Greensboro 79-74 in the championship game of the Southern Conference tournament Monday night at the U.S. Cellular Center.

In winning the SoCon title, ETSU advances to the NCAA tournament.

Final score — ETSU 79, @UNCGBasketball 74. Spartans battled valiantly but fall at the end UNCG will get the automatic bid into NIT #letsgoG — UNCG Athletics (@uncgsports) March 7, 2017

Gearing up for the game! Folks are getting seated and the band is playing! Let's do this thing! 🏀💙💛 #letsgoG #SoConTourney #beatETSU pic.twitter.com/7AayBPod0F — UNCG Admissions (@UNCGAdmissions) March 6, 2017