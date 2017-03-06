× Woman critical after being hit by car while jogging near Elon University

ELON, N.C. — A woman was hit by a car while jogging near the Elon University campus Monday morning.

School officials have yet to release the woman’s name, but according to Elon News Network, she is freshman Molly Offstein.

She was jogging near University Drive at O’Kelly Avenue around 7:30 a.m. when the incident occurred, Elon police say. She was taken to UNC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident was not a hit-and-run.

No charges have been filed for the driver.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Campus Safety and Police at (336) 278-5555.

