Deformed dog Picasso saved from euthanasia

EUGENE, Oreg. — He was destined for euthanasia, but a rescue group saw a work of art.
Now Picasso, a 10-month-old pit bull-corgi mix who was rescued from a high-kill animal shelter in Southern California, is an international celebrity.
Liesl Wilhardt, executive director of Luvable Dog Rescue, the organization that rescued Picasso, said the bark around Picasso started after Luvable posted videos of him on its Instagram account. Other media outlets chased the story and now Picasso’s out-of-kilter but loveable face has reached the eyes of thousands of people across the world.
💋❤️Omg – cutest little couple EVER!!!🐾😂💋Picasso is side-ways licking Soy's ear!!!😂😂😂 So- Pablo and Picasso are out of quarantine and have been moved to a little cottage with two other dogs💜Picasso is sweet on 🌟Soy🌟A little female terrier-poodle mix from our "Vegan Group" of dogs😂 (Our dogs usually arrive in a transport group of between 10-15 dogs from a high-kill shelter in Southern California.💜Every group has a "theme" which helps us remember who came in together and when.) They are also quarantined together to minimize the spread of any potential new illness that might arrive with them, since the shelters they come from are often full of sick dogs😞Our dogs are all in quarantine for at least two weeks to be sure they are healthy before we put them up for adoption or allow them to meet other Luvable dogs💜Pablo and Picasso are showing us that they are not only kind to each other, but to other dogs as well💜🐾💜🐾💜They are both really nice boys🐾 Picasso will need dental surgery so they are not yet up for adoption. We will announce on all of our social media platforms when we are able to accept applications for these guys! 💜🐾💜🐾💜
Picasso has a misaligned snout that makes him look a bit unreal, like a subject in a Pablo Picasso painting. That’s how he got his name.
But Picasso’s breeder apparently has more traditional taste in art. Picasso and his brother Pablo were surrendered at 8 months old when the breeder failed to find buyers for the pair. The two were at high risk of being killed.
They were saved from death row by Luvable, a nonprofit animal shelter in Eugene, Oregon, that often takes “hard to place” dogs with medical conditions, like Picasso.
Picasso acts like any other dog. “He is completely unselfconscious about his looks and does not judge himself or others harshly on outward appearances,” Wilhardt said.
Wilhardt said people from across the globe have expressed interest in adopting Picasso and Pablo, but the two aren’t ready to leave the shelter just yet.
Picasso will have dental surgery to correct a painful condition caused by his misaligned snout. Then the shelter will evaluate what’s best for Picasso and Pablo, who will be put up for adoption as a pair. Wilhardt said fans of the two should watch the Luvable social media platforms for updates.
In the meantime, the organization has received almost $2,000 in donations from animal lovers inspired by Picasso’s story.
“Picasso could teach others what we share in common is more important than what is different,” Wilhardt said. “People are the same. No matter where people are from, or what they look like, we are the same.”