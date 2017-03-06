× Davidson County man accused of taking indecent liberties with child

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County man is accused of taking indecent liberties with a juvenile on multiple occasions.

Charles Jams Dalton Jr., 36, of Lexington, is charged with three counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor, according to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 6, 2016, the sheriff’s office began investigating after a report that a 12-year-old had been sexually assaulted.

The victim told authorities there were three separate incidents of sexual assault, the release said.

Dalton was taken into custody and placed in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court April 25.