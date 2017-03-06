Children burned after drinking tainted apple juice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Two children were burned after drinking tainted apple juice at a restaurant in Pennsylvania on Friday.

A family was at the restaurant celebrating 10-year-old Richard Zaragoza Jr.'s birthday when the incident occurred, WMPT reports.

"It was my son's birthday, so I decided to let him go with his mom, you know, celebrate for a little while. So, they decided to go to a Star Buffet. That's where he wanted, his restaurant of choice, his favorite place to go,” said the boy's father, Richard Zaragoza, Sr.

While at the restaurant, Zaragoza Jr. and his 4-year-old half-sister Ginaya Mendoza ordered apple juice to drink.

"As soon as they took a sip of it, they were throwing up, and there was blood, you know, and all that stuff,” Zaragoza said.

The children were immediately taken to the hospital with severe burns to their mouth and throat.

Zaragoza Sr. says his son has cystic fibrosis and diabetes, which raises additional concerns.

According to LancasterOnline, tests showed that methanol was one of the substances in the apple juice.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists methanol as a “toxic alcohol that is used industrially as a solvent, pesticide, and alternative fuel source.”

The restaurant’s owner says they bought the apple juice from a local supermarket.

Both kids are in critical but stable condition.