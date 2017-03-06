× 1 injured in shooting on Ashe Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

First responders were dispatched to 1223 Ashe St. at about 2 p.m. Monday after an anonymous caller reported hearing multiple gunshots, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Witnesses said they heard a male yelling that he had been shot and then saw the male suffering from a gunshot wound to a leg.

Witnesses provided first aid until EMS arrived. The unidentified male was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

As a precautionary measure, Jones Elementary School was temporarily placed on lockdown. There was no connection between the school and the shooting.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.