× Woman who went missing while hiking in NC found safe

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A hiker missing since around 8 p.m. Saturday night was found just after 9:30 Sunday morning, according to WLOS.

Buncombe County EOC said the 35-year-old woman was hiking on the Graybeard Trail in Montreat when she got lost just after dark on Saturday night.

Eleven agencies responded to help search for the woman overnight. A crew located the woman a few miles away near Andrews Geyser in Old Fort.

They say she was okay and refused and didn’t need medical treatment.

Emergency officials said the woman, who has not been identified, called 911 and spoke with McDowell and Buncombe County dispatchers at some point overnight.