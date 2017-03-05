Watch live video of April the Giraffe before she gives birth at Animal Adventure Park

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe continues to get closer to giving birth at a New York zoo.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville began streaming Thursday, Feb. 23 on YouTube, showing April the giraffe preparing to give birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit.”

“What this has done is pulled an educational tool away from tens of millions of individuals. … You have harmed the species’ survival more than you could ever recognize,” a zoo official said on a Facebook live video after the takedown.

April’s fans have stayed loyal to the live stream, waiting for the big moment. As of about 11 a.m. Sunday, there were more than 32,000,000 people watching.

The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth, PIX11 reports.

The Animal Adventure Park posted an evening update on Wednesday, saying April is showing “significant” belly movement.