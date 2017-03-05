× Police looking for men accused of robbing Greensboro business

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police in Greensboro are looking for three men accused of robbing a business on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the English Street Market convenience store at 1006 S. English St. at about 11:30 a.m. in connection to the incident.

The suspects are accused of stealing an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise, Greensboro police said in a press release.

The suspects left the scene headed west toward the back of the business on foot, according to police. No injuries were reported.

The first suspect is described as a white male about 5-foot-6 to 6-feet tall, weighing 220 pounds and wearing a black hoodie, black toboggan, tan colored pants and black shoes.

Officers do not know the race of the other two male suspects. The second suspect, officers describe as 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall, weighing 200 pounds and wearing a dark gray hoodie with fur around the edge of the hood, a ski mask and black shoes.

A third suspect is described as 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall weighing 165 pounds wearing a light gray hoodie, ski mask, blue jeans and black shoes.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000.