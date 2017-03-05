× North Carolina detective pulls man from burning car before it explodes

NASH COUNTY, N.C. – A North Carolina detective and two civilians are credited with pulling a man out of a burning car right before the car exploded.

It happened Friday and Nash County Detective Mariel Moore was one the first people on the scene of the wreck, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle went off the road and hit a tree and the victim was trapped inside with a broken leg, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detective Moore, along with two civilians, pulled the victim from the vehicle and got him to safety, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. Just after pulling the victim from the vehicle, the vehicle exploded.

“We believe that the actions of Detective Moore and the two civilians saved the life of this person,” the department said on Facebook. “We would like to give them all a congratulatory hand clap.”