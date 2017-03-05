× NC man accused of killing infant, failing to register as sex offender

BOONE, N.C. — A North Carolina man faces charges of murder and child abuse in connection to the death of an infant.

The Watauga Democrat reported that Ryan Neil Hicks, 24, of Boone, faces multiple charges including second-degree murder and two counts of negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Deputies responded to the incident at about 11:47 a.m. Wednesday after 911 dispatch received a call about an infant not breathing.

Deputies and EMS responded to the scene and the baby died after being taken to the hospital, according to the paper.

The suspect was not related to the child, but they lived at the same house, according to deputies. A second child was reportedly harmed in the incident.

Specific details about the allegations have not been released.

The suspect also faces charges of being a sex offender using a social website and failure to register as a sex offender. He was convicted in 2012 of sexual battery against a 14-year-old. He was 18 at the time.

Hicks was jailed under a $1.1 million bond and has court planned for later this month.