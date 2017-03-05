× Man shot, killed after altercation in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man is dead after being shot and killed by another man in Greensboro, according to Greensboro police.

Frank Lashaw Sheard, 30, of Greensboro, died after suffering an apparent gunshot wound, police said in a press release.

Officers responded to the incident at 707 West Florida St. at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday.

Arriving officers found the victim and lifesaving efforts were performed, but were unsuccessful, according to police.

Police said the victim was involved in an altercation with another man in a parking lot and the other man fired a handgun, shooting the victim. The suspect fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.