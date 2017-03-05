× Man shot, injured in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured Saturday night in Greensboro, according to Greensboro police.

Officers were called to the area of Textile Drive and Vine Street in reference to the shooting at about 8:52 p.m., Greensboro police said in a press release.

Emergency responders took the victim to a hospital with a serious injury.

Police have not released details about the identity of the victim, information about the suspect or the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation is ongoing.