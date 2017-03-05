Homeowners find human remains in recently purchased home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Texas – A pair of new homeowners found human remains in their recently purchased home, according to KPRC.

Police in Houston said the new homeowners were working in the attic Saturday when a floorboard gave way and they saw what appeared to be skeletal remains through the floor.

The homeowners called police who tore down a wall to get the bones and then confirmed the remains.

The remains are believed to be human, but the medical examiner is still looking into the case and a cause of death.

"I thought the house was empty this whole time,” said neighbor Mark Valadez. “I've never seen anyone in there until today."