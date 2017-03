× Brush fire in Browns Summit burns about 3-4 acres

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. – A brush fire in Browns Summit burned about three to four acres of woods, but nobody was hurt, according to authorities.

About 60 firefighters from six departments battled the fire, which was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 5425 Turner Smith Road.

A bulldozer was used to help contain the fire. There is no current word on a cause.