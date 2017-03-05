2-year-old girl’s finger cut off by escalator

SEATTLE – A 2-year-old girl’s finger was cut off by an escalator in Seattle, according to KIRO.

The incident happened at a downtown Seattle transit tunnel station as the toddler reportedly fell down the escalator just as the steps disappear.

The finger was instantly cut off, but part of it was reattached after the girl was rushed to the hospital, according to the station.

“It’s a great feeling that I was able to recover it that quickly,” escalator technician Justino Limon told KIRO.

The escalator is temporarily out of service. A Metro official told KIRO that safety is a top priority and that the incident was unfortunate.

Metro Transit security and escalator techs search for the finger of a toddler after it was amputated in an accident here. They found it. pic.twitter.com/iPGwrOvuS1 — Gary Horcher (@GaryKIRO7) March 4, 2017