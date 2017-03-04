‘Whirligig Woods’ theme park planned for Alamance County

SAXAPAHAW, N.C. – A 21-acre theme park with rides, a tree house resort and a haunted house is planned to open in Alamance County, according to WRAL.

Theme park designer Bob Baranick told the TV station that he hopes to break ground with “Whirligig Woods” in Saxapahaw next year. The first phase of the park would open in 2019.

Baranick said he has already bought land for the park, which would be on the Haw River.

He said the park will start out with a train ride and a few other attractions and expand over the years, according to the Burlington Times-News.

“It’s more than just throwing money around. It has a soul,” he said. “It has a meaning, and it’s very important for the future of North Carolina.”

Baranick is a Disney World designer who has 45 years of experience in theme park design.