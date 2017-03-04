× Viral photo shows Greensboro police officer helping woman cross the street

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A viral photo posted to Facebook shows a Greensboro police officer helping a woman cross the street.

Greensboro Police Spokeswoman Susan Danielsen posted the image to the Greensboro Police Department Facebook page after she said somebody sent them the photo.

Danielsen said the photo was taken Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of West Washington Street by somebody passing by.

Danielsen confirmed that the officer was Cpl. M.P. Brown, who said the woman asked if she could hold on to him because she was unsteady on her feet.

“This happens more commonly than people realize,” Danielsen told FOX8. “Officers are drawn to the profession because they want to help people.”

Danielsen described Cpl. M.P. Brown as a “great police officer” with a caring, giving spirit.