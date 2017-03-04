Vehicle overturns, crashes into Randolph County mobile home

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – A vehicle crashed into a mobile home in Randolph County on Saturday afternoon, but nobody was hurt, according to authorities.

The incident was reported at about 12:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Old Country Farm Road.

The driver of the vehicle reported that a wheel fell off, causing the vehicle to overturn and crash into the home.

Highway patrol is investigating the incident and EMS also responded, although no injuries were reported.

Both the home and the vehicle sustained damage.