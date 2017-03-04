× Tommy Page, singer-songwriter and music industry exec, dies at 46

Tommy Page, a singer-songwriter and music industry executive, has died, according to Billboard. He was 46.

Page is best known for his No. 1 pop single “I’ll Be Your Everything” in 1990. He was found dead Friday.

“We are all mourning the loss of our friend and colleague Tommy Page,” said Billboard Entertainment Group President John Amato, according to Billboard. “He was a magnetic soul and a true entertainer. Our thoughts are with his family.”

As a music executive for Warner Bros./Reprise Records, Page helped shape the careers of several successful artists including Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette, Josh Groban, David Foster and Green Day, Billboard reported.

Page also appeared in an episode of “Full House” where he sang to Stephanie Tanner for her tenth birthday.